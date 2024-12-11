Greenland Whalefishers – “War – 11 Battlefields”

Image used with permission for news purposes.

Record Label: Punkebjartes Punkeplater

Genre: Celtic Punk

Band Link: https://whalefishers.wordpress.com/

Norway’s Greenland Whalefishers have consistently delivered solid Celtic Punk albums throughout their career, and their eighth studio release, War – 11 Battlefields, is no exception. The album marks a slight shift in their style, leaning less on folk influences and more on their rock and punk influences. Notably, it’s also the final album featuring bassist Atle-Hjørn Øien. While the band has always been considered Celtic Punk, they’ve never shied away from exploring other genres – like the ska-inspired track on their previous album, which was a standout for me.



The opening track, “11pm,” showcases a slightly different style. It’s slower than most of the other songs, which adds variety but doesn’t quite have the punch I’d expect from an opener. However, the album quickly finds its stride with standout tracks like “Bells,” “Queen of the Town,” and “Glory Days,” all of which I can see myself revisiting often.

Later in the album, “There Goes A Dancer” provides a welcome change of pace with its slower tempo, giving lead vocalist Arvid a chance to channel his inner Shane MacGowan. The closing tracks, “Another Goodbye” and “Now is the Time,” wrap things up on a high note, leaving a lasting impression.

I may never get the chance to see Greenland Whalefishers live, but their impressive catalog of music—now including War – 11 Battlefields—ensures I’ll always have something to enjoy. It’s inspiring to see the band still putting out fresh material after all these years.

Bottom Line: Greenland Whalefishers are reliable and always deliver consistently good Celtic punk albums.

Notable Tracks: “Bells,” “Queen of the Town,” “Glory Days,” “There Goes A Dancer”

Overall Rating: