Haunt Dog – “Filbert”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Independent

Buy on Bandcamp

If you’re in the mood for some music with attitude, check out the Jersey sounds of Haunt Dog.



The album kicks off in spirited style with “Intro,” followed by some rather high-octane vocals and guitars on “Mug.” There’s a lot of ’90s-era metal sounds here to enjoy, certainly on “Calico” and “Filbert,” which could kickstart even the most sleepy moshpit. While not especially variegated in its timbre or sound, the metallic fun continues later on “Orange Kid” and “Outro.”

To paraphrase Henry Rollins, sometimes you need to put on an album and trash everything in sight. With Haunt Dog’s “Filbert,” you may have found your latest inspiration (please destroy responsibly).

Notable Tracks: Intro, Mug, Calico, Filbert, Orange Kid

Overall Rating: