Iain Matthews – “How Much Is Enough”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Sunset Blvd. Records

Genre: Singer-songwriter

Buy on Amazon.com

There are many prolific artists out there, but Iain Matthews takes it to another level with this, his (depending on who you ask) 53rd or 54th album! The English singer-songwriter, who rubbed elbows with a rogue’s gallery of the famous as a member of the Fairport Convention in the ‘60s, has some new tunes for his fans, both established and starting out.



Matthews gets down to folk basics on “Ripples in a Stream,” and you’ll want to hug yourself—and a stranger—while listening to “The Bird and the Fish.” The album is at its best when Matthews keeps things simple, as he does on “How Much Is Enough” and the unusually intriguing “Rhythm and Blues.” Late-album jams of note include “Turn and Run,” with final track “To Baby” a rather unusual love song.

What will Matthews conjure for his next musical tricks? Doubtless we won’t have to wait long to find out.

Notable Tracks: Bird and the Fish, How Much Is Enough, Rhythm and Blues, To Baby

Overall Rating: