Jeff Hulett – “Emotions Without People”

Record Label: Small Batch Records

Genre: Folk/Singer-Songwriter

Memphis’s most prolific songster is back with more folk-inspired tunes for these dogged days of summer heat. This is a more toned-down affair for Hulett, who largely keeps the proceedings just to the troubadour and his guitar—with some minor studio tricks tossed in for good measure. “Nobody Knows” is a plaintive, simple (though that’s not a complaint) tune that asks some of the bigger questions of life. “Away They Fly” may well remind you of early Bob Dylan, and “Never Met a Stranger” is a gentle song with a lulling aesthetic.



I particularly enjoyed “Move On,” with its urging that, even when you feel there is no way forward, the best thing to do is take that first step. Things get funky on “Words” with some trippy sound effects in counterpoint to Hulett’s vocals; this is one of the best on the disc. “Years Roll By” applies to anyone at any stage of life with its gentle reminder that, whether you enjoy them or not, the days continue their inexorable move forward—so grab hold of each one. “Heartbeat” is a strange yet heartfelt (sorry) ode to the enduring power of love. Hulett ends things on “Take It (With You),” a largely instrumental affair with the artist singing “You can’t take it with you” over and over in mantra.

Hulett’s new album is also a collaborative art project with Memphis photog Alex Smythe, with their installation on display at Lois Estes Ruleman Gallery of Art at Church Health through August 29. If you’re in the area, drop by the reception on July 27 at 3 p.m.; tell em ReadJunk sent you!

Notable Tracks: Away They Fly, Move On, Words, Years Roll By, Heartbeat

Overall Rating: