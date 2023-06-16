Jeff Hulett & the Hand Me Downs – “Live from the Blue Room”

Image used with permission for review purposes

Record Label: Small Batch Records

Genre: Folk/Singer-Songwriter

Buy on Bandcamp.com

It’s nearly summertime, which means you should fire up your BBQ grill and “reach for a drink,” as Jeff Hulett sings on the cheeky “Facebook Feed” on this EP he’s recorded along with the Hand Me Downs.



“Facebook Feed” sees Hulett front and center with his guitar and vocals, with the HMD backing him up ably with cheerful instrumentation that includes a rather spirited electric organ. It’s a fun tune about the “joys” and pitfalls of social media—and the song’s upbeat nature belies the scourge of online poison that we in the digital era are far too often exposed to. But it’s a fun song to add to your summer playlist ASAP!

Hulett & Co.’s lively meditation on modern technology continues on “The Text Song (Don’t Go Calling Me,” which will make you laugh aloud in recognition at the fact that no matter how many damn times you ask your grandpa to text, he’ll invariably dial you up. The organ is back behind Hulett’s voice on “Text Song,” which, thanks to the groovy recording room at Lehman Sammons’ Blue Room Studios in Memphis, gets the proper 21st century audio treatment. Yet more fine work from Hulett and his crew of Grind City troubadours.

Notable Tracks: Facebook Feed, The Text Song (Don’t Go Calling Me)

