Jeff Hulett with Blue Shift Ensemble – “Live at Bar DKDC “

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Record Label: Small Batch Records

The pride of Memphis is back with yet another album of fun, this time at one of the city’s premier live venues.



“Watch Out” gets things going, with Hulett backed up by some groovy fiddlers. “I have to remind myself not to be completely enveloped by the sounds of strings and flute,” Hulett shares with the audience following the first song. The songster reminds us not to sweat those “Little Things” before “Pints and Quarts” really gets the acoustic party going. The country-inspired “Open Road” belongs on your next summer road-trip mix (ask your parents what a “mix tape” is), and “I’ve Had This Dream” reminds us all to continue following our passions.

The performer gets vulnerable on “You’re Not Fine,” an honestly emotional song about being there for a friend or loved one at those crucial moments. “Let Go of the Letdown” would make Willie Nelson proud, and “Moving So Fast,” the album closer, will make you want to start the proceedings from the top once again.

Yet more quality material from Hulett and his merry band of troubadours.

Notable Tracks: Little Things, Pints and Quarts, Open Road, You’re Not Fine, Let Go of the Letdown

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