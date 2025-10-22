Joelton Mayfield – “Crowd Pleaser”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Record Label: Bloodshot Records

You might not have yet heard of Joelton Mayfield, but that will likely change after his debut album hits the streets just before Halloween. Opening track “Red Beam” could be described as “out there” for sure, but it’s followed by “The Shore,” which is more down-to-earth.



On “The Shore” Mayfield sings, “I’m driving a Hearse, but at least I’m moving,” and he offers other such poetic musings. “Turpentine (You Know the One)” brings with it some fun, danceable beats. Among the album’s best is the slow, introspective “Jacob Dreams a Staircase” (and yes, there are biblical overtones in this one), with “Blame” striking a similarly meditative vein. Pay particular attention to “Baltimore,” a downtempo, mournful recollection of sweet memories half-remembered through a haze of tears. Parting shot “Mouth Breather” offers more bittersweet “member berries” for its troubled narrator.

“Crowd Pleaser” often “feels” like a first album, and some of the recording techniques could have been handled better, but who among us hasn’t tried to find our footing early in our careers? Expect more from Mayfield in the future.

Notable Tracks: The Shore, Turpentine (You Know the One), Jacob Dreams a Staircase, Baltimore

Overall Rating: