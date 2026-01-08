John McCutcheon & Tom Paxton – “Together Again”

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Record Label: Appalsongs

They’re back and they’re together yet again! Following 2023’s collaboration “Together,” this dynamic duo has picked up their instruments for “Again.” Even at their age, McCutcheon, 73, and Paxton, 88, still find reasons to be optimistic on opening track “The Future,” as McCutcheon spins a yarn about a young chanteuse seen singing on a stage in Kansas City. Paxton then takes his turn at the mic on “Old Dog,” but it’s really on “Ran Away with the Circus”



that the album gels thanks to the duo’s musicianship being married to an enveloping story. The boys break out the ol’ ukulele on “Pathfinding,” with the two artists taking turns on vocals and harmonizing beautifully. “Stop at Nothing” is a plaintive cry for the end of school shootings, with both Paxton and McCutcheon in fine vocal form. Paxton channels Irish folk songs of yore on the a cappella, Christmas-themed “Sergeant O’Reilly” (no known relation to “Baba O’Riley”). Have a knowing giggle on “Cheatin’ While I’m Eatin’,” then settle in for some calm reflections on both “Rebel Gal” and “Last Man Sitting,” which is a guaranteed tear-jerker.

“Famous for a Day” is a darkly humorous tale from the perspective of a pitcher who had a helluva day on the mound many years ago—and a reminder that all glory is fleeting. Paxton and McCutcheon continue on with more baseball-themed tales on “We Know How This Ends.” The fellas close out the proceedings with “Lay This Old Guitar Down,” a true troubadour’s lament about the need to balance family and the needs of the road.

While not precisely breaking new ground, it’s great to see Paxton and McCutcheon reteaming to bring us some comforting folk tunes. May they get together again, well, again.

Notable Tracks: Ran Away with the Circus, Pathfinding, Sergeant O’Reilly, Last Man Sitting, Lay This Old Guitar Down