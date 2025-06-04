Keyth Jones – “Love Yourself”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Self-released

At long last the singer-songwriter behind Baltimore’s Fractal Cat has released his first solo EP.



Of a piece with Jones’s other acid and funk rock, the artist gets down and dirty on “Run to Me,” which sounds like it could be the love child of latter-era Beach Boys, Nirvana and perhaps Duran Duran. The troubadour then switches gears entirely for a country-fried love song, “You’ve Been on My Mind,” that would make John Denver proud (it’s even got a killer banjo line!).

“I Like the Way” has that ‘60s kind of groove to it, and “Out in the Cold” gets even spacier. “Wonderful” is a fantastic love song that closes out the album, with Jones backing himself up with a rather spirited fiddle solo.

It’s important to continue supporting local music, especially artists this talented. Catch Jones on the road as soon as you can.

Notable Tracks: Run to Me, Home, You’ve Been on My Mind, Wonderful

