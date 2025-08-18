King Kyote – ‘King Kyote’

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Slumbo Labs

Band Site: https://www.kingkyote.com/

Unless you have been hanging out in the nightclubs and honky-tonks of Maine, you may not have heard of King Kyote—yet. That will likely change after the New England troubadour’s full-length debut album drops later this summer.



Not to be confused with the Fab Four tune, “Blackbird” gets things going in a country-tastic kind of way, with tales of “neon signs” and “fleeing this town.” “Mother Nature” goes in a totally different direction, bringing in some serious blues tones. “Home,” with its poetic lyrics, presents a great story, and it would be quite a feat to watch several people slow-line-dancing to it.

On “The Desert” (a rare find in Maine indeed!), Kyote gets his outlaw country jam on; fans of Cash and Jennings should definitely give it a listen. “Radio Waves” is a decent road-tripping song, but I’m still not quite sure what to make of “Weapon.” Album-closer “Black Camaro” is a definite standout, and definitely in that same outlaw country vibe.

Catch King Kyote at the club soon, before he starts selling out arenas.

Notable Tracks: Blackbird, Home, The Desert, Radio Waves,

