Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials – “Slideways”

Record Label: Alligator Records

Get your blues on in style with this new release from Alligator.



“Bad All By Myself” is a fun start to the disc, with Lil’ Ed in fine vocal form as he weaves a humorous tale about love lost. You should add the boogeyin’ grooves of “One Foot on the Brake, One on the Gas” to your 2026 roadtrip list posthaste. “Homeless Blues” is five minutes of killer guitar work, and one of the album’s best tracks. “13th Street and Trouble” continues the bluesy goodness, as does “Make a Pocket for Your Grief.”

“More Time” is upbeat, super fun and slinkily danceable—and also one of the disc’s best tracks. “Wayward Women” is in the grand tradition of bluesy laments about the opposite sex, and the fun just keeps on coming with “Crazy Love Affair” and “Cold Side of the Bed.” The album is on absolute fire all the way through to the final tracks, “What Kind of World Is This?” and “You Can’t Strike Gold From a Silver Mine.”

Notable Tracks: One Foot on the Brake, One on the Gas; Homeless Blues; More Time; Wayward Women; Cold Side of the Bed

Overall Rating: