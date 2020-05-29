Long Beach Dub Allstars – “Long Beach Dub Allstars”

Record Label: Regime Music Group

Genre: Reggae/Reggae Rock

Band Link: https://www.lbdamusic.com

Buy on Amazon.com

Could it be? Talk about a long awaited release! Long Beach Dub Allstars are back with a new record after almost 20 years!



The band has had some bumps in the road and ultimately have reformed after some time away in between the twenty years of recording, including some member changes. Members of Sublime are back with Rome performing Sublime tunes, doing their thing and have to say LBDAS sure know how to show they are still here and sound fantastic.

10 tracks of pure reggae goodness starting off with one of the lead singles, “Tell Me” is a great way to start things off. American reggae has sure come a long way in the past few years and it shows in the quality of this record. Lead by Opie Ortiz, his vocals really shine in this album, like singing about his departed mother in “Dreams.” You can feel the words when he sings it, that’s for sure. It’s a shame live music is not really happening this summer because I can picture seeing Long Beach Dub Allstars at the shore, drink in hand and enjoying some excellent blend Reggae, Rock, Ska, Dub etc. Hopefully soon!

Bottom Line: Fantastic return from the SoCal pioneers, enjoyed all 10 tracks as it’s the perfect entry into summer and beyond. Hopefully this means more releases sooner than 20 years!

Notable Tracks: Make A Name, Youth, Easy, Tell Me, Higher Rank

Overall Rating: