Magic Wands – “Cascades”

Record Label: Metropolis Records

Genre: Darkwave

I guess I picked the right time to get into darkwave music! Darkwave is basically goth new wave/post-punk. Think Sisters of Mercy, Bauhaus, The Cure, etc. It seems like the atmospheric, moody sound has been having a resurgence lately, and I’m all for it. Magic Wands have a new album out called Cascades via Metropolis, their sixth studio album, I believe.



Not knowing much about the band, I quickly became a fan as soon as the first song, “Across the Water,” came on. Echoey, reverb-drenched vocals mixed with haunting guitar riffs and synth. Perfect for fall, if you ask me. The songs that stand out include the singles “Hide” and “Time to Dream.” “Moon Shadow” is another stellar upbeat track, but the slower tempo songs are great as well.

It’s a nice album to put on and listen to all the way through. What a concept, I know. The only downside is that some of the tracks tend to blend together and sound a bit similar. Other than that, I really enjoyed this album and will definitely be checking out their earlier releases next.

Bottom Line: For fans of shoegaze, dream pop, goth, darkwave music!

Notable Tracks: Hide, Moon Shadow, Time to Dream

