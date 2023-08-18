Maia Sharp – “Reckless Thoughts”

Image used with permission for review purposes

Maia Sharp is known for penning tunes for the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Cher, Bonnie Raitt and the Chicks, but here the songsmith behind some of country’s biggest stars steps out into the limelight.



Check out “Old Dreams,” and really pay attention to its lyrics that advise chasing the horizon in real life. “On a Good Day” is what I can best describe as country-blues, and it’s a rather satisfying melding. Sharp keeps the sound up on the similarly sounding “California,” and the narrator sings mournfully: “I never thought I would leave you.”

Even paradise has its price—but Sharp has been making quite a name for herself in Nashville after leaving her home state out west. The album can be a tad redundant, but late-in-the-album songs “Everything You Need” and “The Road to Hell and Back” won me back—especially “Everything,” which is poetry in motion.

Notable Tracks: Everything You Need, On a Good Day, California

