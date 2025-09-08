Maia Sharp – “Tomboy”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Crooked Crown

L.A.-born and Nashville-based Maia Sharp has some interesting cuts on her latest outing.



“Tomboy” tells a gender-bending tale of a character seeking to find themselves in a confusing world. I dug “Is That What Love Does,” in which Sharp’s narrator sings of the early throes of a passionate romance, complete with a sexy tenor saxophone solo that would make even Kenny G blush. “Edge of the Waterline” is soothing and sensitive, with Sharp doubling her own vocals on this interesting track. Other standouts include “Only Lucky,” “Asking for a Friend” and “A Fool in Love Again.”

The disc can be a bit pedestrian at times, but Sharp’s pacifying vocals elevate the material and help lull the listener into a calm reverie.

Notable Tracks: Tomboy, Is That What Love Does, Only Lucky, A Fool in Love Again

Overall rating: