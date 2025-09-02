New Math – “Gardens”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Propeller Sound Recordings

Buy Here

New Math became the Jet Black Berries in the mid-’80s just as they were really catching on with their punk/New Wave aesthetic. Propeller has been restoring some of their long-lost recordings, including “Gardens,” produced in 1984, which never saw the light of day when record label Brain Eater folded. Now it’s here, and ready for your enjoyment 41 years later.



The album’s first chapter entails a remaster of the original songs. “The Flesh Element” is New Wave-y goodness right out of the gate, and the 21st century mix really brings out some great harmony between vocalist Kevin Patrick and Gary Trainer’s bass guitar. “Pipes of Pan” has a bit of a Plimsouls vibe to it, and “Ominous Presence,” while deceptively simple, is a true toe-tapper. I really enjoyed the uptempo vibes of “Love Under Will” and the somewhat-mysterious “Power of the Air” with its killer bass line. “Meets the Eye” is something special, a melding of New Wave, dance-pop and—dare I say it—brings in certain echoes of Duran Duran. A definite keeper. “Break Up the Dance” is a fun time warp to late-disco and is a groovy party tune.

Then it’s on to some scrappy live renditions from 1982 and 1983, with New Math hitting up Rochester’s famous Scorchie’s nightclub on the latter-track recordings. The transition from 2025 studio remasters to raw, in-your-face live songs from 40 years ago may feel a bit jarring, but the boys really bring out the urgency of the punk aesthetic on “Wild Child,” “Go Devils” and “Double Cross.” The boppin’ “Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White” is probably the best of the live recordings, with Mark Schwarz positively killing it on keyboards.

We can thank our lucky stars these talented Rochesterians are finally getting their long-lost songs heard more than four decades later. The band is even back on the road, under their original name, and hopefully they’ll be playing tracks off of “Gardens” this fall.

Notable Tracks: The Flesh Element, Ominous Presence, Love Under Will, Meets the Eye, Break Up the Dance, Sometimes Good Guys Don’t Wear White (live),

Overall rating: