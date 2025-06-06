Peter Holsapple – “The Face of 68”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Label 51 Recordings

Peter Holsapple has jammed with such bands as Continental Drifters and the dB’s, and he’s striking out on his own with this solo disc for Label 51.



Near the top of the batting order is the titular song—no, it’s not the year he was born, but it was the age he was when he recorded this spirited tune. The first third of the album is a bit same-y, but then comes “High High Horse” with its meditations on embracing the positives and (seemingly mostly) negatives of getting old.

“Fireflies” is a spark of interesting styles mixed together, “See About You” has a definite punk vibe about it, and “So Sad About Sam” is a plaintive lament for a departed friend. The album feels uneven at times, but it’s fun that Holsapple is trying his hand at some new styles when not jamming with the bigger bands.

Notable Tracks: The Face of 68, High High Horse, Fireflies, So Sad About Sam

Overall Rating: