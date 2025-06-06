Secret Monkey Weekend – “Lemon Drop Hammer”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Record Label: Secret Monkey Records

It’s a family affair on the second disc from these North Carolinians. Lead singer and guitarist Jefferson Hart is back with step-daughters Lilia Brown-Hart and Ella Brown-Hart for a spirited affair—and with star producer Don Dixon (the Smithereens/REM) behind the board. “So Much Joy” offers precisely what the song promises, with punk-ish beats offset by its rather positive lyrics.



“Merida” is bouncy and has something of a Joan Jett vibe about it, and pay attention to the lyrical complexity of “Things You Threw Away.” It’s cool when the trio switches up their style on the funky “Way Way Out,” and Jefferson Hart offers up a killer guitar solo on the track. Album-closer “Mimi” features some of the best harmonies from the younger members of the trio.

The album can be a bit sappy at times, but given that Jefferson and his step-daughters have a mixed family, that can be forgiven.

Notable Tracks: So Much Joy, Things You Threw Away, Way Way Out

