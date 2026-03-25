Selwyn Birchwood – “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues”

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Record Label: Alligator Records

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Florida’s favorite modern bluesman is back with some killer springtime (or anytime!) songs for your musical enjoyment.



Appropriately enough, the instrumental “The Eagle Has Landed” takes you from Florida to space and back, before Birchwood comes in on a vocal storm on “The Church of Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues.” “Damaged Goods” makes use of a killer gospel choir in counterpoint to Birchwood’s lamenting vocals, while following track “All Hail the Algorithm” laments that Skynet can hear pretty much everything through our phones (as a bonus for those of you old enough to remember dial-up modems, the track also includes those familiar sounds of a successful log-on).

The funky blues keeps on trucking on “Should’ve Never Gotten Out of Bed,” followed by some seriously groovy strains on “What I’ve Been Accused Of,” which is the album’s absolute winner. There’s a few so-so tracks on the back half of the album, though I really enjoyed “Soulmate” with its verve and attitude.

Somewhat uneven but with energy to spare, “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues” is a lively album debuting this month.

Notable Tracks: The Church of Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues, Damaged Goods, Should’ve Never Gotten Out of Bed, What I’ve Been Accused Of

Overall Rating:

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