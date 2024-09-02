Shemekia Copeland – “Blame It on Eve”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Alligator Records

Genre: Blues

Buy on Bandcamp

It’s hot out there, but that’s no reason not to turn up the temperature of the blues with yet more greatness coming from our friends at Alligator Records (see also: Toronzo Cannon).



The titular track, the disc’s opener, takes it all the way back to biblical times, with Copeland lamenting that “she just can’t win” and she comes up through modern times as “tropical storms gettin’ named after some sisters,” D.C. is “stealing rights from you and me” and “even her body she doesn’t own.” Those who recall her album “Uncivil War” might recognize at least some of that album’s soundscape continuing here on “Tough Mother.”

“Only Miss You All the Time” is a heartfelt lament for a lover who has moved on, and “Broken High Heels” involves dancing in a graveyard (yes indeed) and some other rather intriguing notions on groovin’ out at some of the toughest times (the lyrics “hoping that hell would be air-conditioned” resonates during this hellish summer). And hey, it’s gotta be “Wine O’Clock” somewhere, as the chanteuse sings on a country-blues hybrid that is a good ol’ time.

“Is There Anybody Up There?” is a plaintive cry for help from the above to help with our earthbound problems, with the following song “Cadillac Blue” a most unusual love song. One of the disc’s most intriguing tracks is “Belle Sorciere,” which is a rather tender, acoustic story set in a lesser-known portion of America. “Tell the Devil” is gospel-inflected, toe-tapping fun about avoiding temptation, and then Copeland switches gears again on the down-home storytelling of “Tee Tot Payne.” Oh but does the blues great allow her voice to soar to amazing heights on “Down on Bended Knee,” the album’s hottest track. Copeland closes out the proceedings with “Heaven Help Us All,” another plaintive and bluesy plea for assistance from higher powers.

There’s little doubt that Copeland has indeed earned her mantle as the current “Queen of the Blues.” Long may she reign!

Notable Tracks: Blame It on Eve, Only Miss You All the Time, Wine O’Clock, Belle Sorciere, Down on Bended Knee

