Sister Sadie – “All Will Be Well”

Record Label: Mountain Home Music Company

This all-female band from Nashville has an interesting take on neighboring Kentucky’s signature bluegrass sound. “I Wish It Could Rain” is a bouncy affair with a really great fiddle part, while “First Time Liar” details the heartbreak that ensues in the confusion of a new love.



Do check out “All Will Be Well,” with its optimistic look at the times yet to come. “Prodigal Daughter” turns things over to a pensive minor key, with the narrator pondering not just her mistakes but her critical next steps. Likewise, “Do What You Want” reminds us all that time is fleeting, so make (justified) decisions. “Let the Circle Be Broken” might be the first ever “anti-country” song, considering that it goes against the notions of keeping the circle unbroken—which country singers of all stripes have sung about for over a century. Rather the song is about breaking out of destructive cycles, if only we could (and should). Among the other standouts is “If I Don’t Have You,” which may be the album’s best song.

The album feels uneven at times, but there’s a lot of great sounds here. However you slice it, as the band says in its title, all will be well.

Notable Tracks: I Wish It Could Rain, First Time Liar, Prodigal Daughter, Let the Circle Be Broken, If I Don’t Have You

Overall Rating: