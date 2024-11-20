Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Tennessee Slaw

Genre: Country-folk

Just in time for the final season of “Yellowstone,” outlaw country gets an injection of awesome thanks to Georgia artist Scott Colson, who goes by the handle “Slaw.”



“Here I Come” kicks things off in fine spirit, with second track “High Load” bringing in some intriguing wind flutes and other instrumentation as the narrator sings of a burden that has been with him for so damn long. “Baby Don’t Cry” is a tender, rather heartfelt love song best heard over a campfire, and “Don’t Go Down That Road” is a high contender for road trip song of the year’s remaining weeks. The wins keep right on coming, with “When It’s Done,” “Trouble in Mind” and “If I Hadn’t Found You” featuring the singer’s best vocalizing on the disc. The most affecting songs out there are often the saddest, and that’s certainly true on “Best of Me.” The final composition, “Hang My Head and Cry,” doesn’t necessarily make things any more jovial, but it closes out a rather glorious album in high fashion.

Amazing from front to back, “Here I Come” is pure sonic excellence.

Notable Tracks: Here I Come, High Load, Baby Don’t Cry, Don’t Go Down That Road, If I Hadn’t Found You, Best of Me, Hang My Head and Cry

Overall Rating: