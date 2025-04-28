Southern Avenue – “Family”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Alligator Records

Let’s face it, we could all use more soulful songs in our lives. This Memphis group turns up the blues and roots sounds in their latest disc.



“Long Is the Road” kicks things off in fine fashion, with some killer guitar riffs underlining some truly great harmonies. “Upside” keeps the party moving along, and “Found a Friend in You” is gospel-influenced joy, which is befitting considering the “friend” in question may be out of this world. “Late Night Get Down” gets bluesy and fun, and you and your mates can certainly get your drink on with “Rum Boogie.”

With its mix of funk and soul, “Gotta Keep the Love” may be the album’s winner, with some latter-album standout tracks including “Flying” and “We Are” to close out the disc.

Notable Tracks: Long Is the Road, Late Night Get Down, Gotta Keep the Love, We Are

Overall Rating: