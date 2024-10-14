Ted Horrell & the Monday Night Card – “Mid-South Fare”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Self-Released

If you ever want to experience what it’s like to rock from one live music joint to another with ease, you simply must head to Memphis.



Although primarily known for the blues, the city on the Mississippi produces many other types of sounds, including the bouncy one from Ted Horrell, who has been at the music game for decades. After the song “The Monday Night Card” gets things rolling along, the group gets a bit serious on “I Would Not Hesitate,” which is an intriguing song.

Horrell was runner-up in the 2022 Memphis Songwriter Association Songwriter of the Year competition, and it shows on the elegiac “Bleeding Through.” “As Long As You Are” is an uptempo, rocking affair that will have you tapping your toes while pondering its message. Other energizing tunes include “You Were Always Enough” and the F-U, drinking-not-optional timbres of “When I Return.” The soundsters change gears several times, including on the fascinating, blues/country of “Hold the Rope,” and album-capper “Noriko-chan” even bears the stamp of punk.

There’s something for everyone on “Mid-South Fare,” and it all adds up to a good time album. Fare thee well!

Notable Tracks: I Would Not Hesitate, Bleed Through, As Long As You Are, When I Return, Noriko-chan

Overall Rating: