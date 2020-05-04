The Barstool Preachers – The Soundtrack To Your Apocalypse

Record Label: Self-Released

Genre: Punk/Ska

Band Link: thebarstoolpreachers.com

Download The EP Here: Thebarstoolpreachers.com

Donate Directly Here: NHS Charities

“The Soundtrack To Your Apocalypse” is aptly-titled during the global pandemic that we’ve all been a part of for the past few months. When quarantines hit, the Barstool Preachers hit the studio while apart and set out to help however they could.



This two-song EP was released for free by the band but with the option to donate to the band if you wanted to. Some of the proceeds from donations will go to healthcare workers and their families via NHS Charities.

These two songs deal with what our world is dealing with in these trying times. The first track “When This World Ends” deals with starting over after the COVID-19 pandemic and society coming together once again. It’s hopeful lyrics plea for people to be better when this ends.

The second track “State Of Emergency”, a ska-tinged punk track is a warning to those that try to take advantage of those affected harshly by current events as well as a rallying cry to stand up for those less fortunate than yourself. It also takes jabs at the greedy rich and the mass media misinformation machine.

Even though the EP is only two songs and a few minutes long, the songs are extremely poignant. What awaits us on the other side of these current situations is in no one’s hands but our own. We need to shape the world that is to come and we have the power to do it. Don’t let the talking heads tell you otherwise.

Bottom Line: Two ska and punk songs about what we’re all going through right now and what we have to do to make the world a better place.

Notable Tracks: When This World Ends, State Of Emergency

