The Beaches – “No Hard Feelings”

Record Label: AWAL Recordings America

Genre: Alt Rock

I got into The Beaches’ music last year before they played the Oceans Calling Festival, and I haven’t stopped listening since. I’m not female, but I can’t help but smile when their songs come on. Maybe it’s just because they’re catchy as hell!



Their brand-new full-length album No Hard Feelings is out now, though you might have already heard a good chunk of it. Like a lot of bands these days, they dropped singles leading up to the release, so by the time the full album came out, most of the songs were familiar. Thankfully, they’re all solid, so having them all together in one place just makes it better.

The Canadian all-female rock group has won Juno Awards and gained attention for their sharp breakup and bad-relationship lyrics but honestly, I just love their style. Blame My Ex is still my favorite record from The Beaches, but No Hard Feelings comes close.

“Can I Call You In The Morning” kicks things off, and I dig the darkwave-tinged guitar strums and drumbeat. Every song has a hook that pulls you in. The chorus of “Did I Say Too Much” will have you singing instantly, as will “Touch Myself.” The band doesn’t hold back when it comes to being honest about their feelings.

“Lesbian of the Year” plays the role of the album’s “Edge of the Earth,” slowing things down but still managing to stick in your head. Singles like “Jocelyn” and “Takes One To Know One” finally find their home here; although between the two, “Takes One…” is the one I’ll keep on repeat.

The Beaches keep cranking out girl-power anthems, but even if you’re a guy, you’ll find plenty to love. This band isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Bottom Line: The Beaches know how to write some seriously catchy songs.

Notable Tracks: Did I Say Too Much, Touch Myself, I Wore You Better, Last Girls at the Party

