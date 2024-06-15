The dB’s – “Stands for deciBels” (Expanded Reissue)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Propeller Sound Recordings

Buy on Amazon.com

Forty-four years (!!!) after releasing their disc “Stands for deciBels,” the album is getting the rerelease treatment courtesy of Propeller Sound Recordings. (If you can pick it up on vinyl, do that!) “Black and White” is still some good clean fun, though “Dynamite” remains a bit of a headscratcher all these years later (must have been something in the water).



Psychedelic whimsy abounds on “She’s Not Worried,” and “The Fight” presents some quality, early-’80s New Wave-y, angsty sounds that will get you up and onto the dance floor. And if you remember the ‘80s like I do, the opening strains of “Tearjerkin’” might put you in a bit of recollection mode for those Atari games’ music. “Cycles Per Second” features a killer bass line, and “Big Brown Eyes” may be the winner in the latter section of the album. Bonus track “Judy,” previously unreleased, finally gets its turn at center stage, and it’s a boppin’ tune with some great vocals from Peter Holsapple.

The band is touring this fall for the first time in 12 years, so be sure to catch them – and let them know that Read Junk sent you!

Notable Tracks: Black and White, The Fight, Tearjerkin’, Big Brown Eyes, Judy

Overall Rating: