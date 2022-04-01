Genre: Country

Record Label: Chicken Ranch Records

It’s high energy and optimism on this, the Waymores’ second album. “Heart of Stone” kicks things off in boot-scootin style, though its immediate followup “Even When” is a bit of a letdown. “Die Right Here” features a killer slide guitar underlining co-singer Willie Heath Neal’s baritone.



Kira Annalise is in fine vocal form on “Caught,” with some backup from guest artists Dale Watson and Katie Shore. The fun just keeps on coming on “I Don’t Like the Liquor” (a song about not drinking?????), and “Road Worn” is destined to become a mainstay on future Spotify (oops, I mean iTunes) playlists. “Bat Shit Crazy” is lots of fun, as are “When I’m Gone” and “Roll That Chain.” The whimsical “Ode to the Animals” ends the album because, well, why not!

The album clocks in at a brisk 27 minutes, but you won’t be able to stop dancing from start to finish.

Notable Tracks: I Don’t Like the Liquor, Road Worn, When I’m Gone, Die Right Here

