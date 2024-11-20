Tish Hinojosa – “With a Guitar & a Pen”

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Record Label: Tish Records

Genre: Country

Sometimes you just need some easygoing country to get through the day.



Tish Hinojosa is back with some dulcet tunes on this new record. The titular track, which starts the album, would make Loretta Lynn proud. “If I Could Fly” is a lovely song about how complicated life and love can be, with Hinojosa putting her all into the lyrics, while “His Cowboy Way” incorporates some Mexican-style sounds (unsurprising given Hinojosa’s ethnic heritage) into its blend.

You can hear Hinojosa apply her beautiful voice to the Spanish lyrics on “Luna Traviesa (Mischievous Moon)” and “Flores en El Jardin (Flowers in the Garden),” which are among the album’s best—and shows that the chanteuse is anxious to please multiple audiences of several languages. She goes back to straight-up country on “Coltons Perfect Heart” and the final track “Because of You.”

Hinojosa may not be a household name, but on “With a Guitar & a Pen” she demonstrates why she deserves to be.

Notable Tracks: If I Could Fly, His Cowboy Way, Luna Traviesa (Mischievous Moon), Flores en El Jardin (Flowers in the Garden),

Overall Rating: