Tribal Seeds – Roots Party

Record Label: Tribal Seeds Music

Genre: Reggae

Band Link: Tribalseeds.net

“Roots Party” represents the sixth studio release by seminal San Diego reggae band “Tribal Seeds”. The EP features 8 songs including some dub versions of other tracks included on the album and finds the band diving deep into some roots reggae.



It’s been a few years since Tribal Seeds last full length release “Representing” but the band has been hard at work touring and writing new songs since then. “Roots Party” is a sampling of what they’ve been up to since 2014.

Songs like “Aroma” and “Gunsmoke” are great representations of what Tribal Seeds do best…and that is play pure roots reggae in modern times. My favorite track and certainly a standout one would be “Rude Girl” which is a brass-filled island jam about those girls that do your heart wrong and a song that makes you long for the sweltering days of summer.

On top of the five original songs on “Roots Party” there are dub versions of “Roots Party”, “Empress” and “Aroma” to give you a little extra reggae towards the end. For an EP, nearly 37 minutes is a good length for it.

If you’re looking for that classic reggae sound from a band that has been doing it justice for years, “Roots Party” is a great sampling of what Tribal Seeds has to offer. Light one up, kick back and enjoy the roots party.

Bottom Line: A great sampling of the roots reggae that Tribal Seeds has been doing so well for so many years.

Notable Tracks: Gunsmoke, Roots Party, Rude Girl

