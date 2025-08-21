Tyler Childers – “Snipe Hunter”

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

With Rick Rubin in the control booth, of course the product would be engineered to perfection. Your mileage on this album may vary based on the eclectic nature of the songs themselves, but stick around for the entire ride.



Things kick off on “Eatin’ Big Time,” a bluesy, honky-tonk-feelin’ fun time—and with some cheerful four-letter words tossed in for good measure. “Cuttin’ Teeth” likewise removes a letter in favor of an apostrophe, but what it doesn’t skimp on is a grand time. Childers goes full country on the acoustic “Oneida,” and the party kicks it up a notch or five on “Bitin’ Time” (must be all those apostrophes).

“Nose on the Grindstone” tells a simple tale in a downtempo but intriguing mood, but then “Watch Out” kicks things back into a jammin’ groove. The album is a bit strange in its second half, but among the standouts there are “Poachers,” definitely a fun song to drink to, and “Tirtha Yatra” for being both experimental and good-for-driving at the same time. The out-there sounds continue with “Tomcat and a Dandy,” bearing the sounds of Celtic strings, and closer “Dirty Ought Trill.”

The album can be uneven at times, and perhaps Childers tries to accomplish too much at one time, but he goes for broke in attempting to land this plane.

Notable Tracks: Eatin’ Big Time, Cuttin’ Teeth, Bitin’ Time, Nose on the Grindstone, Tirtha Yatra

