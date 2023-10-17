Various Artists – “All Dressed Up Volume 3”

Image used with permission for review purposes

Record Label: Small Batch Records

Genre: Folk/Singer/Songwriter

Halloween is but a few weeks away, and if you’ve ever wondered how this spooky time of year might sound down in Memphis, give a lesson to the EP “All Dressed Up Volume 3,” a cover of three rather holiday-centered tunes.



Jeff Hulett, Chris Weary, Leh Sammons, Melissa Goodwin Shepherd, Tommy Pappas and Aaron Rehling get spooktacular on “Witches” by Low, with some killer mixing by Hulett giving it a rather ethereal vibe. Next up is a new interpretation of Robyn Hitchcock’s “The Ghost in You,” with Hulett once again front and center on vocals—and doing Hitchcock proud. And how, you might ask, would the Ramones sound if given the folk treatment? Never fear, and give a lesson to Hulett and crew tackle “Howling at the Moon (Sha-la-la)” and give that punk tune a fun and folk-y twist.

As the weather cools and the leaves fall, the Halloween lawn decorations are up. “All Dressed Up Volume 3” is the perfect soundtrack in the weeks leading up to All Hallow’s Eve!

Notable Tracks: Witches, The Ghost in You, Howling at the Moon (Sha-la-la)

