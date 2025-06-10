A Working Man (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for news/review purposes.

Starring: Jason Statham, Jason Flemyng, Merab Ninidze, Maximillian Osinski, Cokey Falkow, Michael Peña, David Harbour

Written By: Sylvester Stallone, David Ayer

Directed By: David Ayer

Studio: Warner Bros / Amazon MGM Studios

Buy On Amazon.com

Jason Statham has starred in so many movies as different professions besides being a killing assassin, that they are just calling this one…”A Working Man.” The title is just lazy which pretty much sums up this movie.



A Working Man is based on the 2014 book called Levon’s Trade by Chuck Dixon. It’s about Levon (Jason Statham), who’s an ex-Royal Marine commando who now enjoys a simple life of being a construction foreman in Chicago and visiting his daughter when it’s his time. When his boss’s daughter gets trafficked by the Russians, Levon takes matters into his own hands. He has a special set of skills…oh wait, wrong movie.

Look, I usually like Jason Statham movies. Ever since Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and all the way to the silly, highly entertaining Beekeeper movie but this was a bore. It’s almost like Jason is tired of this genre as well. Maybe it’s just the character that doesn’t offer any charm like other characters. This just felt like a Taken reboot and everyone was just going through the motions.

Michael Pena and David Harbour are criminally underused. Even the reunion with Jason Flemyng (from Lock Stock) resorts to one freakin’ scene. I thought he would have stuck around a lot longer. The action was not even that exciting either. Jason has come a long way from karate kicking dudes on car grease in the Transporter. Also what’s with the moon in Chicago based movies? National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, this one…the moon is so freakin big it’s hilarious. David Ayer was like ah why not, let’s have a giant moon in there it will look badass. Anyway…

Since this is an Amazon movie, there are no extras for this release…for whatever reason. A Working Man is slightly entertaining if you have nothing else to watch. It’s not the best Statham movie but if you’re a fan of his movies, maybe you’ll enjoy this one more than I did.

Features:

None

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (62.90 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: Not the best Jason Statham movie.

Running Time: 116 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: