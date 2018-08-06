Avengers: Infinity War (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan

Written By: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely

Directed By: Anthony and Joe Russo

Studio: Marvel Studios

All those Marvel movies have to lead somewhere, and that’s what we get with Infinity War. This movie is a blast to watch as soon as the Marvel logo pops up on screen. It has all your favorite MCU characters together in one movie and the result is simply fantastic!



I’ll go into the plot quickly since majority of the people reading this already know the story. Thanos, the big baddie of the majority of the Marvel movies is on the rampage and wants all 6 Infinity Stones. Once he gets all stones, with a snap of a finger he can wipe out half the galaxy. You know he means business and is the biggest threat to the galaxy as soon as the movie starts. It’s up to the Avengers, plus Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther/Wakanda and others to team up and take on Thanos before everyone is wiped out.

I loved this Infinity War from start to finish. It was everything I was hoping it would and it’s even better the second time around. The fact that they got this many A-grade actors to be in one movie is astounding. It’s unheard of really. The Russos did such a great job with this one and this is only Part 1. I love how so many of these characters are interacting with each other for the first time, and then there is some odd pairings too. Tony Stark and Dr Strange was great to see since they are both essentially the same, and then you got Peter Parker in between them. Thor and the Guardians was really cool to see. The moment they find Thor is hilarious, especially the way Quill starts to be threatened by him. Plus we had some great, clap-in-the-theater moments in Infinity War as well. Two that I can think of right off the bat include when Cap shows up in Scotland to help out Vision and Scarlet Witch.

The other, more badass scene was when Thor, Rocket and Groot show up at the Wakanda battle. I kind of wish they played Led Zeppelin again but having the Avengers music worked just as good. The quick interaction between Cap and Groot was funny, as well as Rocket trying to buy Bucky’s arm. Lots of little things you might miss in the first go. Another reason why this movie works was the work of Josh Brolin as Thanos. I was really afraid this might turn out bad with the CGI but thankfully I was proven wrong. It looked great, the mouth and facial expressions were spot on and you can tell that is Josh Brolin. WETA digital are digital wizards! Josh certainly gave a great performance and wish the Academy gave nods to motion capture acting. One day I hope. But if his character didn’t look as good as he did, it definitely would have taken me out of the movie.

When I picture a movie like this, I was hoping for something like out of one of those Marvel arcade games where you got all these characters up against one villain. That scene was when some of the Avengers, Guardians, and others on Titan battle Thanos and how they were all working together…well, until Quill messed that all up. We’re going obviously see more of that, perhaps with some people that weren’t in this movie like Hawkeye, Ant-Man and Captain Marvel, along with the people that survived the snap. It’s going to be really interesting to see what Russos have cooked up for Avengers 4, and really what Marvel has in store for movies beyond this. I thought Tony and Cap were goners in this one, but still could happen for the 4th movie. At least one of them is going still I think and I’ll be crying like a baby, I’m sure.

The Blu-Ray contains about half hour of featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and commentary. The featurettes were decent and they go into some things but was hoping there would be more than just a half hour. Maybe I’m spoiled from all the LOTR / Star Wars extras on those releases. The deleted scenes were okay but only one I thought should have been included. That was when Drax turned off Quill’s Zune player since he was playing “New York Groove” over and over. It showed more of Nebula sending that message to the Guardians about Gamora being on Titan. It was only a minute long but not sure why it was left on the cutting room floor. There’s a featurette on Josh performing as Thanos, which was cool to see. I liked the individual featurettes on the battles of Titan and Wakanda. Would have been nice to have something on Silvestri’s scoring session too. The gag reel was funny but could have been longer instead of just a 2 minute montage.

Avengers: Infinity War was an amazingly good time and seeing all these characters on the screen at the same time was just awesome to see. I want to re-watch this already and I might since I haven’t listened to the commentary yet. The Russos managed to make a cohesive movie without making it feel overly crowded and gave everyone balanced time, some more than others that needed it to move the story along quicker. I think of this movie as Part 1 and even that, the movie still feels excellent and you don’t feel cheated in anyway. It makes people talk and theorize all year until the next one comes out. No one knows what will happen, will they base things off the comics or not. No one knows and I love it. It will be sad to see some characters leaving MCU for good but I’m enjoying the hell out of all these Marvel movies.

