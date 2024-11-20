Blazing Saddles (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder, Slim Pickens, Alex Karras, Mel Brooks, Harvey Korman, Madeline Kahn

Written By: Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Alan Uger

Directed By: Mel Brooks

Studio: Warner Bros

Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein are 50 years old and considered some of the funniest movies ever made. They are easily in the top 5 for me for comedies, especially Blazing Saddles. Blazing Saddles is now on 4k and looks fantastic!



I’m not going to go into the plot at this point since everyone should have seen the movie by now. It’s absolutely remarkable and mind boggling that both Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein were released in 1974. Blazing Saddles was one of those movies where you watch it the first time, and can’t get it out of your head. You need to re-watch it, and then you find something new to laugh about. It still has that effect on me, after 50 years (well I’m 46 and probably saw the movie when I was 11 or 12).

I can go on and on about all the classic scenes and lines but the ones that always stood out to me were the iconic farting campfire scene, and the infamous ending where the fight breaks out into several lots at Warner Bros. The slapstick style and pure comedic genius of the entire movie is just so damn good. The way it tackles racism is something to not look over either.

The 4k disc has a new featurette featuring Jeff Garlin, David Stassen, Ike Barinholtz and others discussing the movie’s themes, jokes and how the movie still holds up as one of the funniest movies of all-time. I really enjoyed watching that one. The rest of the features are things that have been on previous editions before. The movie itself, it looks fantastic on 4k and it’s the best it’s looked on home video to date.

Fans new and old alike, getting Blazing Saddles on 4k is a no-brainer. It’s a comedy classic and one that absolutely wouldn’t be made today. Despite racism, intolerance, and other things like that in the movie – deep down it does shine a light on how to treat someone. Mel Brooks took such negative things, painted a picture of it and turned everything upside down to make it hilarious. The movie still makes me laugh and new fans will discover it and laugh for years to come as well.

Features:

Audio Commentary

NEW! Inappropriate Inspiration: The Blazing Saddles Effect

Blaze of Glory: Mel Brooks’ Wild Wild West

Back in the Saddle

Additional Scenes

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 2.0 (320 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (320 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: A comedy classic looks great in 4k!

Running Time: 93 mins

Rating: R

