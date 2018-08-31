Book Club (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen

Written By: Bill Holderman and Erin Simms

Directed By: Bill Holderman

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Buy On Amazon.com

Book Club is about four lifelong friends, each with a different reason to spice up her romantic life. At the beginning of the movie, they decide to shake things up by selecting Fifty Shades of Grey as their next book club pick. From here, each lady starts a new chapter in her own life and things go hilariously awry. Old flames are rekindled and new romance is found — all while these friends discover how to reignite their love lives 2018-style, with a little inspiration from Christian Grey.



I actually tried (and failed more than once) to read Fifty Shades of Grey. Bleh… not for me. However, that doesn’t mean I couldn’t enjoy this fun movie with it’s cast of amazing women. The actors had great chemistry together on screen and the characters were lovable and fun. Each lady is successful, glamorous and just dealing with how sex and romance fits into this stage of her life. More than once I found myself either nodding in agreement or laughing out loud at the situations they found themselves in.

The Blu-Ray offers a digital HD code and DVD, plus featurettes, deleted scenes, and other things. The featurettes has the writer and director discussing the film and there’s one featurette about casting the “book club.” Location, Location, Location is obviously about filming the movie on location, in LA. The deleted scenes is about 11 minutes which seems like a lot. There’s a lot of alternate versions of scenes that made the movie in there as well. I could see why some of them were cut though.

I highly recommend this movie — especially for women, but also for their significant others as well (you’ll enjoy too, I promise)! The cast and story provides just the right dose of “feel-good” with many entertaining moments throughout.

Features:

It All Started with a Book

Casting Book Club

Location, Location, Location

A New Chapter

Living in the Moment

Deleted Scenes

Video:

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: Fun movie (with a great cast!) to watch with girlfriends, your own book club, or just a good glass of vino.

Running Time: 103 min

Rating: PG-13

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: