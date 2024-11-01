Borderlands (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramírez, Ariana Greenblatt, Florian Munteanu, Gina Gershon, Jamie Lee Curtis

Written By: Eli Roth, Joe Crombie

Directed By: Eli Roth

Studio: Lionsgate

Borderlands is the latest movie to be adapted into a video game and with good reason, I seriously doubt we’ll get a sequel. This is perhaps one of the worst movies of the year for me and everything about this was just annoying.



A bounty hunter Lillith (Cate Blanchett) is hired to track down the missing daughter Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt) of the most powerful man (Edgar Ramírez) in the universe. She reluctantly forms an alliance with mercenary soldier Roland (Kevin Hart), former psycho Krief (Florian Munteanu), annoying robot Claptrap (Jack Black), Tiny Tina and her foster mother Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis) to take on Atlas and reach the vault before he does.

The trailers made this movie look bad but I wanted to give this a try anyway but my instincts were correct, this is a big time stinker which is surprising because of the cast.

Jack Black’s character will go down as one of the most annoying characters to be on film. Cate Blanchett seems like she’s doing this just to pay for the mortgage. Kevin Hart’s jokes were flat and/or seen in the trailers and Jack Black’s comic relief was just god awful. Not funny and obnoxious.

The entire movie is just insufferable and trying soooo hard to be Guardians of the Galaxy or some other James Gunn style movie. I think Eli Roth as a director was the wrong choice for this. I loved his Thanksgiving movie but this film sucked. The special effects were okay but even some of it looked a bit silly for this type of movie. I just couldn’t take much of this seriously. I never played the games but it doesn’t matter either way, the story was all over the place and you don’t care about the characters.

If, for some reason, you liked the movie there’s some featurettes on the 4k disc or the digital release like a feature on the cast, the direction, the stunts, bringing the characters to the big screen and other things like that.

I really tried to like Borderlands but the dialogue, cliche after cliche (“too old for this shit” line needs to be retired), and the extremely annoying performances just makes this a big-time dud. Even my wife walked into the room while I was watching the movie and said “wow this movie is bad.” Seems like the general consensus is to avoid this one.

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (74.41 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, French, Spanish

Running Time: 101 mins

Rating: PG-13

