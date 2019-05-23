Cold Pursuit (4k Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital)

Starring: Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman, Laura Dern, Tom Jackson, Emmy Rossum, Domenick Lombardozzi, Julia Jones, John Doman

Written By: Frank Baldwin

Directed By: Hans Petter Moland

Studio: Summit Entertainment / Lionsgate

Buy On Amazon.com

Cold Pursuit looks like you’re standard Liam Neeson revenge action film, which it is…but it’s also something different as well. The movie adds some dark comedy in the mix and gives you an unique look at revenge.



Nels Coxman (Liam Neeson) leads a normal life as a snow plow driver in the ski resort town of Kehoe, Colorado. When his son gets murdered, Coxman takes things into his own hands. There’s drug lords, kidnappings, action, comedy and even a death count.

I didn’t hear much from this movie, besides the stuff that was happening with Neeson when he was out promoting this movie. That stuff aside, it’s a shame this movie didn’t get more attention for the movie itself. I thought it was entertaining and at times, very funny. I wasn’t expecting the comedy angle of the movie and then, when you least expect there would be something there. Had a Justified / Elmore Leonard feeling to it. A sort of western but takes places in the snow.

The story is a remake of In Order of Disappearance, starring Stellan Skarsgård and also directed by Hans Petter Moland. So essentially he remade the same movie but with different cast, characters and for English audiences. I thought it would have been nice to have more scenes with Coxman’s son. He was in like one scene, and then he was out of the picture. You don’t really get that emotional punch when he actually gets killed. No problems with Liam Neeson or his character. I thought the kidnapping part of the movie felt out of place and this kid warms up to Coxman so quickly. Maybe since his Dad was a piece of shit drug lord? The ending was a bit silly with him driving off too.

The funniest joke in the movie for me was when Nels was in the car with a hitman, and the hitman told the driver to put on some other music. The driver says what you do want, the hitman goes anything! Well the song that came on next was…Ah, I won’t spoil the joke but I did a head-turn and started laughing out loud for it. There were times the jokes in the movie, kind of took you out of the movie and other times it felt natural and fit. I liked the idea of giving the audience a death count every time a character would get killed.

The 4k and Blu-Ray has a few featurettes, one for behind the scenes, 2 interviews and deleted scenes. The 4k looked great on my TV and had no issues with the video and audio quality.

This movie will be for fans of Shoot Em Up starring Clive Owen, and obviously Liam Neeson movies. It’s not the best movie in the world but I was certainly entertained with it. Give it a shot.

Features:

Welcome to Kehoe: Behind the Scenes on Cold Pursuit

Interview with Liam Neeson

Interview with Hans Petter Moland

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Upscaled 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision + HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: An entertaining, sometimes funny action revenge movie starring Liam Neeson

Running Time: 118 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: