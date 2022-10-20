DC League of Super-Pets (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Maron, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves

Written By: Jared Stern, John Whittington

Directed By: Jared Stern

Studio: Warner Bros

D.C. League of Super-Pets is a different take on the superhero genre. It’s a fun, entertaining animated movie featuring DC superheroes’ pets. It has an all-star cast and is worth your time if you have little ones, but maybe you might just enjoy it as well?



The movie centers around the superhero duo, Superman (John Krasinski) and his pet Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) in the city of Metropolis. When they end up at an animal shelter one day, they meet a variety of pets there, like a boxer dog named Ace (Kevin Hart), and a mysterious Lex Luthor (Marc Maron) lab tested guinea pig named Lulu (Kate McKinnon). Long story short, The Justice League gets captured by Lulu and she becomes the supervillain against the Krypto and the animal shelter pets, who get superpowers of their own. Without the Justice League to save the day, the animals have to do it. You’d think the storyline for this would be if Lex Luthor was notorious for leaving his pets in the car without rolling down the windows on a hot day. Seems like they missed the boat on that one.

I thought when this movie was released, my son would enjoy it and I was right. I also enjoyed it and laughed at a lot of it as well. The cast was good, the animation is what you expect in this day and age. I didn’t know what to expect with the story and thought every superhero had a pet based on the poster. In a way, they spoil their own movie since that’s what happens by the end. I suppose this is the origin story of the pets but still, kind of silly to spoil your own movie with the poster art. Not like the kids care about that stuff at all. If the movie keeps them engaged, watching in their sets and laughing – they did their job.

You would think a movie like this would have done better at the box office with the subject matter and talent behind it. It was number 1 at the box office and did well worldwide but box office is such a weird thing still post-pandemic era. I’m sure the movie will be more talked about after premiering on HBO Max and video now. Not sure if there are plans to do another movie or not but I’d definitely watch another one or if this was turned into a TV series on HBO Max or something.

The Blu-Ray contains some extras for movie fans to watch. There’s a featurette on how to draw Krypto, so something both adults and kids can do if you’re into art. There’s a longer featurette on the voice cast, there’s a few on how the movie got pitched and created, world building and things like that. There’s also one just solely on easter eggs and some deleted scenes as well.

I thought this was a fun, entertaining movie for both kids and adults. I liked the animation, the voice cast was stellar and just was refreshing to see a different spin on a superhero movie for once. If I really wanted to nitpick this, I could but for what it is, it was a fun family film. Check this out on video, on-demand or HBO Max if you have it.

Features:

How to Draw Krypto

Behind the Super Voices

Super-Pets Animation 101

The World of Super-Pets

Find the Easter Eggs

Deleted Scenes

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish

Bottom Line: A fun spin on the superhero genre with an excellent voice cast

Running Time: 100 mins

Rating: PG

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: