Dirty Harry (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino, Reni Santoni, Andy Robinson, John Larch, John Vernon

Written By: Harry Julian Fink, R.M. Fink, Dean Riesner

Directed By: Don Siegel

Studio: Warner Bros

The classic Clint Eastwood character “Dirty Harry” Calahan’s first movie is now on glorious 4k! I never saw this movie before but after seeing it, you know where The Naked Gun got half their material to parody.



Dirty Harry takes place in San Francisco and a madman sniper is on the loose. He threatens to take out more people unless his ransom is paid. Harry Calahan (Clint Eastwood) won’t stop until he’s caught, even if it means breaking some laws to do it.

This movie started a franchise, I guess people love dirty cops killing bad guys…in movies anyway. I never knew exactly where all the stuff Naked Gun made fun of but they took a lot from this one and flipped it upside down.

Unlike his westerns, this character was probably what Clint was known for years. I always knew him as the guy that hung out with orangutans in Every Which Way but Loose when I was younger. For some reason, I thought the “make my day” line was from Dirty Harry but it’s actually from Sudden Impact. Same character, different movie from 1983.

I like the grittiness of the movie and the character. Like New York served as a character in the French Connection, San Francisco was the same thing for Dirty Harry. It’s hard not to root for Harry, even though he does things that would get him super fired now.

The special features contain commentary, a new featurette about the character of Dirty Harry and how generations appreciated the character over the years, plus a new featurette on the cinematography from Bruce Surtees. The rest were leftovers from other releases.

There’s no denying that this movie and franchise spawned lots of gritty cop thrillers in the 70s and 80s. Dirty Harry still holds up very well. Get it now on 4k and streaming!

Features:

Commentary by Richard Schickel

Generations and Dirty Harry – NEW

Lensing Justice: The Cinematography of Dirty Harry – NEW

American Masters Career Retrospective: Clint Eastwood: Out of the Shadows

Clint Eastwood: The Man from Malpaso

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – Fighting for Justice

Interview Gallery

Dirty Harry’s Way

Dirty Harry: The Original

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (72.09 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.40:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, Swedish

Bottom Line: Classic Clint movie that needs to be seen on 4k

Running Time: 102 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: