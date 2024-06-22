Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen

Written By: Terry Rossio, Simon Barrett, Jeremy Slater

Directed By: Adam Wingard

Studio: Warner Bros

For a movie about Godzilla, he certainly got the shaft on this one for the most part. This is mostly a King Kong movie with Godzilla in it for a few minutes. It’s still a fun flick but definitely not as enjoyable as the last one.



Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is about Kong discovering new species in Hollow Earth, and more like him but he’s up against a bad villain called the Skar King who has control over a giant frost-breathing monster called Shimo. King Kong must unite with Godzilla to take back Hollow Earth and save err, regular Earth?

I’ve never gotten into Kiss but “I Was Made For Lovin’ You” has been played a bunch since seeing this movie. For some reason, the song just works in the film. The last act pulls this story all together for me to make it work but it was kind of slow at times for a monster movie. Too much drama with Kong and the other primates in the other world and too much of the humans again.

With most of these movies, it always takes to the end to see the payoff with the kaiju battles. There’s always so much focus on the humans involved while I might be interested, but this time I just wasn’t as invested into it as the other Godzilla/Kong movies. I guess I should just see Godzilla Minus One which seemed to get a lot of praise for going back to the basics.

The special effects and action is what makes these movies fun and enjoyable for kids and adults alike. This one doesn’t disappoint but I felt the CGI was a little bit too cartoony for some stuff, especially around the younger ape and kong peeps. Again, I wish Godzilla was featured more in this one. I liked when Kong got a Nintendo power glove to make him compete a little bit more. Adding Dan Stevens to this was a good choice and Brian Tyree Henry was funny as usual.

Check your brain at the door and just watch this one if you’re a fan of mostly King Kong and the previous movies. Godzilla fans might be disappointed the giant monster isn’t featured all that much. I still had a good time watching but was hoping for something better than the last Godzilla vs Kong. Sequelitis.

Features:

GxK: Day of Reckoning

Evolution of the Titans: Godzilla Evolved

Evolution of the Titans: From Lonely God to King

Into the Hollow Earth: Visualizing Hollow Earth

Into the Hollow Earth: Monsters of Hollow Earth

The Battles Royale: A Titanic Fight Among the Pyramids

The Battles Royale: The Zero Gravity Battle

The Battles Royale: The Titans Trash Rio

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Big Kid

The Intrepid Director: Adam Wingard: Set Tour

The Imagination Department

The Monarch Island Base: Portal to Another World

The Evolution of Jia: From Orphan to Warrior

Bernie’s World: Behind the Triple Locked Door

Commentary by Director Adam Wingard, Visual Effects Supervisor Alessandro Ongaro, Production Designer Tom Hammock and Editor Josh Schaeffer

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (72.90 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

