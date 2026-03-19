Looney Tunes Collector’s Vault: Volume 2

Photo courtesy of Warner Archives. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Starring: Jim Backus, June Foray, Mel Blanc

Directed By: Chuck Jones, Friz Freleng, Robert McKimson, Frank Tashlin, Robert Clampett

Studio: Warner Archives

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Warner Brothers continues to dig into the Looney Tunes vault and archive, releasing 50 more animated shorts on Blu-ray.



I’ve been a huge fan of Looney Tunes since I was a kid, and that love still continues today. Bugs, Daffy, Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner, Sylvester, Foghorn Leghorn, and the rest are such icons and still make me laugh. I still own a lot of the Golden Collections DVDs and Blu-rays from the past, and this is another set that’s worth owning if you’re a fan or a collector. Having them on Blu-ray makes them look even better, and the quality is top notch.

It was great when HBO Max had every season of Looney Tunes, but then licensing changed and the available seasons got smaller and smaller. Physical media is still very important for that reason. Now that the iconic studio is being sold to the highest bidder, it leaves a big question mark about what happens to all this content, including Looney Tunes.

Some notable shorts on disc 1 include the bulldog and the tiny pup, Art and Chester, going up against Sylvester in Dr. Jekyll’s lab. I also love the one where they go up against an escaped panther in a similar setup, that one still makes me laugh. The “Morning Ralph, Morning Sam” shorts are always a great way to break up the usual Wile E. Coyote vs. the Road Runner formula. You get some fun ones like “A Sheep in the Deep” and “Woolen Under Where.” There’s also a nice mix of more random characters, which you don’t always get alongside the main ones.

Disc 2 features more of the same variety. If you’re expecting mostly Bugs, you’re only going to get a few per disc. This one leans more on Porky Pig, along with Sylvester, Wile E. Coyote, and a couple of Daffy appearances. I’m not as big a fan of Porky compared to the others, but these were still pretty enjoyable. “Claws for Alarm” is a fun one, featuring a terrified Sylvester alongside Porky. Pepé Le Pew also shows up a few times, and his cartoons always make me chuckle, even if they follow a pretty familiar formula.

As for extras, there are a few carryovers from previous releases, mostly commentaries. The main draw here is the upgraded quality of the shorts, which should still make any fan happy. Overall, this set is definitely worth picking up if you’re a Looney Tunes fan.

(Sent by AV Entertainment for review)

Features:

Audio Commentaries

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 1.37:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.37:1, 1.75:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

Subtitles:

English SDH

Bottom Line: Another great set of Looney Tunes shorts!

Running Time: 359 mins

Rating: NR

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating:

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