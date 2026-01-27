One Battle After Another (4k UHD + Digital)

Image used with permission for news and review purposes

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Chase Infiniti

Written By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Studio: Warner Bros

The latest Paul Thomas Anderson movie has been getting nominated left and right this awards season, and for good reason. There are great performances from DiCaprio, Taylor, and Penn, a wild plot, and something many people are already hailing as a masterpiece, though I’m not going that far. Still, it’s a solid film.



The movie follows a couple, “Ghetto” Pat Calhoun (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Perfidia Beverly Hills (Teyana Taylor), members of a far-left revolutionary group that breaks people out of immigration camps. Commanding officer Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn) is sexually humiliated by Perfidia during one of these breakouts, and he becomes obsessed with her afterward. Years later, after Pat has settled down and is now going by Bob, he’s pulled back into the chaos when he and his daughter are targeted by Lockjaw.

My favorite Paul Thomas Anderson film is still There Will Be Blood, and that remains untouched. One Battle After Another was fun, but the first half felt a bit messy. There are some genuinely funny moments in what is otherwise a serious movie. Leo losing his mind on the phone because he forgot the secret code was hilarious. Benicio del Toro also delivers several standout comedic moments. Teyana Taylor really shines here, turning in a strong performance that’s already earning her well-deserved recognition.

Sean Penn’s character feels especially fitting for the current moment. He publicly stands against something while secretly being drawn to it, in this case Black women. Another “probably true” element of the movie is The Christmas Adventurers Club, a white supremacist secret society made up of wealthy white men who control much of the political landscape.

The final hour was easily the best part of the film. The nauseating car chase was excellent, but the music throughout most of the movie really annoyed me. I get that it’s meant to make you feel uneasy, and it definitely does, but I didn’t care for it. I usually like Jonny Greenwood’s scores, but this one didn’t work for me, especially in several key moments. That said, the ending was satisfying for the characters involved, and I think a second viewing might improve my overall impression.

There’s no bonus material included with this release for some reason, but it does look fantastic in 4K. A steelbook edition is coming in the spring, so hopefully that version will include special features.

One Battle After Another is probably the best movie of the year in the eyes of Academy voters (maybe Sinners?) but I preferred other movies to this one.

Features:

None

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.78:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.85:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: One of the best movies of 2025 but not necessarily a perfect movie

Running Time: 161 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: