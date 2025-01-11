Se7en (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Spacey, Gwyneth Paltrow, R. Lee Ermey, Richard Roundtree, John C. McGinley

Written By: Andrew Kevin Walker

Directed By: David Fincher

Studio: Warner Bros

“WHAT’S IN THE BOX!?” Se7ven is celebrating 30 years and the remastered movie from David Fincher is now out on 4k UHD and streaming. It’s a good time to revisit the 90s thriller if I do say so myself. Warner Bros also offered the film theatrically worldwide with exclusive IMAX engagements in the U.S. and Canada which began on January 3rd, and international theatrical engagements on select dates.



For those that haven’t seen the movie before, the film is about 2 cops (Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman) who have to track a smart serial killer who orchestrates a string of horrific murders, each kill targeting a practitioner of one of the Seven Deadly Sins. That’s all you really need to know.

It’s been awhile since seeing Se7en but it still holds up as a gripping, suspenseful thriller. The acting is great, the directing, writing and cinematography are top notch. That last half hour in the car is gut wrenching and still such a crazy ending to a movie because the bad guy essentially wins, which is such a rare thing that you see in a movie. Spacey played creeps well but I guess that was just an everyday thing for him. It’s such a shame what became of him because he was such a good actor. But besides this, Morgan Freeman was great in this, like most of his career but particularly all of the 90s. Brad Pitt was good which I guess was the beginning or in the process of his stardom.

Fincher oversaw the production of the 4k and added in some subtle upgrades that I didn’t even notice. Some people are in a tizzy about it but they were so subtle that a casual moviegoer isn’t even going to notice them. It’s not like having Han Solo step on Jabba’s tail. The 4k disc has that annoying cardboard style case where it’s hard to take the disc out, and the backing with all the details comes off as soon as you open it. I can’t believe they are still making discs like that. Just print the damn things on the cardboard itself! The special features include stuff from previous releases so the main thing here is the movie being upgraded to 4k.

If you haven’t seen Se7en yet, do yourself a favor and check it out. It’s one of the best crime thrillers out there that still feels like a punch to the gut by the end of it.

Features:

– Commentaries

– The Stars: David Fincher, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman

– The Story: Richard Dyer, Andrew Kevin Walker, Richard Francis-Bruce, Michael De Luca, David Fincher

– The Picture: Darius Khondji, Arthur Max, Richard Francis-Bruce, Richard Dyer, David Fincher

– The Sound: Ren Klyce, Howard Shore, Richard Dyer, David Fincher

– Deleted Scenes

– Car Ride in from Gluttony

– My Future

– Raid on Victor’s

– Spare Some Change?

– Tracy Wakes from Light Sleep

– Pride

– Alternate Endings

– Animated storyboards of un-shot ending

– Original “Test” ending

– Still Photographs (Featurettes)

– John Doe’s Photographs

– Victor’s Decomposition

– Police Crime Scene Photographs

– Production Photographs

– The Notebooks

– Production Design (Featurette)

– Mastering for the Home Theater (Featurette)

– Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence

– Early Storyboards (Featurette)

– Rough Version (Featurette)

– Final Edit (Featurette)

– Stereo Audio Commentary One – The Concept – Designer Kyle Cooper (Featurette)

– Stereo Audio Commentary Two – The Sound – Brant Biles & Robert Margouleff (Featurette)

– Theatrical EPK

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (70.35 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 2.0

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

German: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Czech: Dolby Digital 2.0

Japanese: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Note: Castilian Spanish DD 5.1, Latin Spanish DD 2.0

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, German SDH, Japanese, Spanish, Czech, Danish, Finnish, Korean

