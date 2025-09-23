Superman (4k UHD + Digital)

Image used with permission for news/review purposes. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros

Starring: David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced

Written By: James Gunn

Directed By: James Gunn

Studio: Warner Bros

Superman is the latest James Gunn film that kicks off the new DC Universe. Hopefully this is the last reboot we’ll see for a while. Gunn’s take doesn’t waste time with a long origin story (Just a few title intros), it jumps straight into the action and the universe that DC has set up for this movie and beyond.



The story centers on Superman/Clark Kent (David Corenswet), who has already revealed himself to the world. He becomes entangled in a war between neighboring countries, orchestrated by billionaire Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). After suffering his first real defeat at the hands of another metahuman, Superman must regain the trust of the public. With help from his girlfriend and fellow reporter Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and a few metahuman friends, he races to unravel Luthor’s schemes before it’s too late.

Despite loving most of Gunn’s work, I was still skeptical about how I’d feel about his version of Superman. DC movies have been hit or miss over the last 20 years, but Gunn impressed me with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker. In the end, I enjoyed this film and found it entertaining. I was relieved we didn’t get another retread of Superman’s backstory, though I admit I was a little confused at first. Once the “Justice Gang” appeared, my interest picked up. I especially liked the dynamic between Clark and Lois, particularly a scene where she tries to interview him as Superman and it doesn’t go well.

My biggest surprise of the whole movie was how much I loved Krypto. Based on the trailer, I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the end result was fantastic. Watching Krypto save the day a few times was genuinely cheer-worthy. Green Lantern, Mister Terrific, and Hawkgirl also made for exciting additions, with Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific being a standout. Nathan Fillion’s character (and his awful haircut) brought some fun banter too.

Every actor who has played Superman has been solid, so I’m not big on comparisons. That said, David Corenswet did an excellent job, particularly in the more vulnerable moments with Lois and even with Krypto. Rachel Brosnahan was a strong Lois Lane, thankfully far from the helpless damsel stereotype, she was more proactive and compelling here. Nicholas Hoult delivered a great Lex Luthor, certainly stronger than Jesse Eisenberg’s version. The Daily Planet crew added some nice touches as well. (Fun fact: former ReadJunk reviewer and forum user Christopher Campbell can be spotted in the background of the Planet newsroom!) Overall, the supporting cast balanced things well and left me wanting to see more of them.

The 4K UHD release includes plenty of extras: a 60-minute behind-the-scenes documentary, featurettes on the Daily Planet crew, Lex Luthor, the Justice Gang, Krypto’s effects, the score, and more. The documentary is the highlight, giving fans exactly the kind of behind-the-scenes insights they’d want.

Superman starts off a little clunky with its “straight into the action” approach, but by the end, things fall into place in a way that makes you eager to see more of these characters, especially that good boy Krypto and the Justice Gang. Gunn has laid the groundwork, now it’s up to future films to build on it.

Features:

Adventures in the Making of Superman

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain

The Justice Gang

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born

The Ultimate Villain

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy

A New Era: DC Takes Off

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman

Krypto Short: School Bus Scuffle

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10

Aspect ratio: 1.90:1

Original aspect ratio: 1.90:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: Dolby Digital 5.1

French: Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1

Audio descriptive

Subtitles:

English, English SDH, Spanish

Bottom Line: An entertaining Superman movie, especially better than the Henry Cavill movies.

Running Time: 129 mins

Rating: PG-13

