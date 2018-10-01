Tag (Blu-Ray + DVD+ Digital HD)

Starring: Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, Leslie Bibb

Written By: Rob McKittrick, Mark Steilen

Directed By: Jeff Tomsic

Studio: Warner Bros

Buy On Amazon.com

Tag is based on a true story and it’s just such a dumb premise you kind of wished it was fake. The movie is entertaining but I was expecting something funnier.



A group of friends: Hogan “Hoagie” Malloy (Ed Helms), Bob Callahan (Jon Hamm), Randy “Chilli” Cilliano (Jake Johnson), Kevin Sable (Hannibal Buress) and Jerry Pierce (Jeremy Renner) have been playing the same game of tag since they were nine years old, starting in 1983, during the month of May. Hoagie wants all the guys to get Jerry for real this time, because he’s never been tagged before and wants to retire at his wedding. Even when they team up to get Jerry, it still proves to be a tough task.

This movie’s premise is stupid, but I think it’s even stupider that a bunch of guys do this in real life. I could see when you were younger, but continuing on after all these years, dressing up in elaborate ways of just tagging someone, it’s just a waste of time. Oh sure, the whole bonding thing is part of it but perhaps fishing trip or golfing trip would be something less childish and stupid? I’m not a serious guy at all but I just found the premise of the movie really dumb. I guess you have to be on board with the idea of the movie to like it.

The cast is fine and I have no problem with any of them. Ed Helms played a type of character he usually plays, same goes with Jon Hamm. Jake Johnson played the stoner in the group. Hannibal is in there too but I honestly don’t remember much from him in this movie. Jeremy Renner I guess stood out since he’s the coolest character in the movie. He calculates his friends moves like he’s Sherlock Holmes. It’s funny the first few times but after awhile it felt like a spoiler on what was going to happen. Should have just showed us what he was going to do in real time instead of telling us beforehand. The movie is completely silly for most of the movie and then the ending takes a bit of a realistic turn. It grounds the movie a bit and paints a different picture on why someone really wanted to tag Jerry. It’s a sweet moment but at the same time, it’s kind of something I didn’t want in a comedy.

The Blu-Ray has just a few things on it in terms of bonus features. There’s a meet the real tag brothers, deleted scenes, gag reel and some trailers. The deleted scenes weren’t that special but I liked the gag reel of course. Sometimes those things are funnier than the movie itself. There’s about 8 minutes of that is seems long for a gag reel but I didn’t mind the length of that.

I was expecting more from Tag. It had a good cast, thought it had an interesting premise but then watching the movie I thought the premise was just plain dumb. Can’t you just do boring fantasy football, fishing, paintball or something less childish to bond with your buddies? Maybe I wasn’t in the right frame of mind when watching it and perhaps I’d like it again the second time around? The first time though, I wasn’t much a fan of Tag.

Features:

Meet the Real Tag Brothers

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

Trailers

Video:

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Portuguese: Dolby Digital 5.1

English: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish

Bottom Line: Slightly entertaining but I can’t get over the dumb premise

Running Time: 100 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: