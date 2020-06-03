The Invisible Man (Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital HD)

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Written By: Leigh Whannell

Directed By: Leigh Whannell

Studio: Universal

Buy On Amazon.com

The Invisible Man is the latest reboot/remake/re-imagining of the classic H.G. Wells’ character. It’s done in a way that’s more of a focus on someone else, in this case – Elisabeth Moss’s character Cee. It’s an intriguing take on the story and was done in a way that should make thriller fans happy.



The film starts with Cecila/Cee (Elisabeth Moss) leaving her abusive and wealthy scientist boyfriend Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) in the middle of the night. The next morning she is told he’s killed himself but she doesn’t believe it. She stays with her friend James (Aldis Hodge) and his daughter Sydney (Storm Reid). Cee begins to realize she’s being tormented, abused, harassed and stalked by her boyfriend in an invisible suit. Except no one believes her.

I didn’t think much of this movie when I saw the trailer for it. They practically showed us everything from the movie in it ,which I despise. Thankfully, The Invisible Man had a few remaining surprises left in store for the audience. I didn’t think we’d just jump right into things, which was a different way of starting a movie. At first, I didn’t like that approach. After thinking about it, you get the sense of the abusive relationship Cee was in from her, her stories about him and then just what unfolds in the movie. There was definitely some vagueness to the story which still kind of annoyed me in a way though.

Instead of the invisible man taking some potion, or some scientist experiment gone wrong, this time it was an invisible suit with lots of cameras/reflectors on it. There were some plot twists in there I didn’t expect, and part of the thrill of this was not knowing what was going to happen. You got the sense from the trailer, but not fully. Elisabeth Moss’s performance was strong. She went from being abused to flipping things around and fighting back. I can see why they went with her and why the focus was on her instead of the title character. I thought it was a bit odd to not have it be more about the Invisible Man but after seeing the movie, I get why they went this route. I still would have liked to have more backstory on him though.

The Blu-Ray featurettes include some deleted scenes, a few small featurettes on Moss and what she brought to the movie. Also there’s a director’s journal, a featurette on the cast, one about telling a story from the victim’s perspective and some audio commentary.

The Invisible Man is a different take on a familiar story. We get a different perspective and focus of the story. I think it paid off telling it this way, especially in part of Moss’s performance. Even if the trailer gives away about 80 percent of the movie, still check this one out.

Features:

Deleted Scenes

Moss Manifested

Director’s Journal with Leigh Whannell

The Players

Timeless Terror

Audio Commentary

Video:

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French (Canada): Dolby Digital 5.1

Spanish: Dolby Digital Plus 7.1

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: An interesting take & perspective on the classic Invisible Man story

Running Time: 124 mins

Rating: R

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: