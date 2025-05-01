The Outlaw Josey Wales (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George, Sondra Locke, Bill McKinney, John Vernon

Written By: Phil Kaufman, Sonia Chernus

Directed By: Clint Eastwood

Studio: Warner Bros.

Buy On Amazon.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s better Western movies is The Outlaw Josey Wales, who’s out for revenge against…the Union? Um ok, that part we can ignore but it’s still a good western film from Clint. The movie, along with other Clint Eastwood movies Dirty Harry and Pale Rider are available on 4k UHD.



After the wife and son are murdered by pro-Union paramilitaries, Josey Wales (Clint) seeks revenge but not staying with one group for too long since he prefers going solo. While fleeing to Texas, he meets an elderly Cherokee man Lone Watie (Chief Dan George) who joins him on his journey suggesting they go to Mexico. It’s not soon after that he’s having to save others from the Comanche and go up against the group that murdered his family.

With most westerns, you have the intro and then a bunch of slowness, some action here and there and the big showdown. This is similar but I thought it got interesting when Josey Wales met up with Lone Watie and then started having other people around him. As a character, he’s just like any other revenge Western type but him wanting to save a Native girl, or a woman before she’s about to be raped. Gunning down countless people doesn’t make it an interesting story, but character and the motives. The whole “The Union is bad” is dumb revisionist crap though but for the most part, I liked this movie.

There’s new featurettes like An Outlaw and an Antihero which is a few minutes long, then there’s The Cinematography of and Outlaw: Crafting Josie Wales that focuses on Bruce Surtees who worked on so many movies for Clint Eastwood. The rest are leftover extras from other releases but good to still have them in one place.

While this was a good Clint movie, nothing compares to the spaghetti western movies of The Man With No Name, bad dubbing aside. Unforgiven is probably my 4th favorite movie behind those. Eastwood fans will love that this is on 4k now and the film looks excellent on the disc and streaming.

Features:

Commentary by Richard Schickel

An Outlaw and an Antihero – NEW

The Cinematography of and Outlaw: Crafting Josie Wales – NEW

Clint Eastwood’s West

Eastwood in Action

Hell Hath No Fury: The Making of The Outlaw Josey Wales

Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – Reinventing the West

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265 (67.31 Mbps)

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono (48kHz, 24-bit)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (320 kbps)

French: Dolby Digital 2.0 (320 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, Spanish

Bottom Line: Clint plays these characters so well

Running Time: 136 mins

Rating: PG (but probably should be R haha)

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: