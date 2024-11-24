The Terminator (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Biehn, Linda Hamilton, Paul Winfield

Written By: James Cameron, Gale Anne Hurd

Directed By: James Cameron

Studio: Warner Bros

James Cameron warned us about robots and AI years ago and now we’re here and the very man is on the board for an AI company – go figure. I guess AI was used for part of this transfer too. Humans just don’t learn, do they? The Terminator is a classic that started a somewhat successful franchise and the original is celebrating 40 years. It’s been awhile since seeing the movie and I was excited to jump back in again.



Not going to get into plot details because we already know about this movie that happened 40 years ago – you should have seen this movie by now. So let’s get into more of the details about the 4K release. The movie has been upgraded to 4K and looks pretty damn good for a movie that came out in 1984. Some people have been skeptical with James Cameron’s transfers, but this one is pretty good. The Abyss was the last one I believe and that looked excellent. I didn’t really notice too much that would raise some flags with me. Some reviewers have gone into more detail than I have about AI transfers and cleaning up the picture but honestly, it looks pretty good. I’ll take this over a DVD.

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Terminator, but it still holds up to this day. I still prefer T2: Judgment Day as the best in the franchise. Nothing can really hold a candle to that one that was just pure action sci-fi masterpiece but what James Cameron did with this movie was lay the groundwork for many movies to be released and he (and his ex-wife Gale Anne Hurd) created a dystopian sci-fi franchise that hasn’t seemed to get it right since the second movie.

I wish we had more of a movie about Kyle Reese cause I really liked his character and wish we got to see more of him in it or at least survive this. I did like Brian Austin Green’s character Derek Reese in the Sarah Connor Chronicles as well. How about a movie about the Reese brothers? Sarah Connor obviously gets better and better with each movie and just wants you to display more of the damsel in distress for a little while until she has to take out the terminator at the end. Arnold is Arnold and this role jump started his iconic movie career.

This 4k UHD release has some special features like deleted scenes, visual effects and music, and some other features that were on some DVD and Blu-Ray releases in the past. This is for the hardcore Terminator fan who likes watching these things, even if they are a bit older. The main selling point is the upgraded experience of seeing the Terminator in 4k.

If you never owned Terminator before on VHS, DVD or Blu-Ray then obviously getting the 4K disc is the way to go. The movie looks fantastic on 4K with not much noticeable grain, some occasional weird looking AI things but for the most part this movie looks great on 4K disc. I haven’t tested it out on streaming yet, but I’m sure the quality holds up. This is available now!

