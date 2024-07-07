Twister (4k UHD + Digital HD)

Image used with permission for review purposes.

Starring: Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, Jami Gertz, Lois Smith, Alan Ruck, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeremy Davies, Todd Fiel , Scott Thomson

Written By: Michael Crichton, Anne-Marie Martin

Directed By: Jan de Bont

Studio: Warner Bros.

Buy On Amazon.com

The 90s classic Twister is available on 4k UHD for the first time and the movie looks a lot better than the one I’ve been watching for years. There’s some tweaking to the colors which has caused a stir for some reason but the movie looks awesome in 4k.



For those that don’t know about the movie, Twister is about a group of storm chasers trying to deploy a tornado research device during a severe outbreak in Oklahoma.Jo (Helen Hunt) leads the team when her ex-storm chaser husband Bill (Bill Paxton) comes with his fiancee to have Jo sign divorce papers. One thing leads to another and Bill is back in action chasing storms with his former group.

My son has had a fascination with tornados so Twister is a movie that’s played quite a lot in my house. We’re looking forward to the new sequel or the reboot, Twisters, coming out this summer so I’m assuming this is why Twister is being re-released now. Who knows how it will be but knowing him, he will like it. I’m skeptical but hope it’s good. Glen Powell is literally in everything these days.

With Twister, it’s one of those movies that I used to put on cable whenever it was on. I never saw it in theaters but it’s one of those movies I’ll pick up right where it is and watch it. Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton were a force in this movie, and Philip Seymour Hoffman was..well Philip Seymour Hoffman. Over the top and quirky like he was in most of his roles. It’s got a fun ensemble cast with Cary Elwes doing a funny southern accent.

This movie is still a lot of fun to watch, cheesy at times and entertaining and the special effects still hold up. Some things are too CGI still like the flying cows and some flying trees but the coloring of the storms is a bit more green which I guess is true for tornado like weather. I noticed the movie got darker than previous editions of the movie. So you might have to watch this with the curtains closed or nighttime. I noticed that with Indiana Jones on 4k too, while the movie is updated and restored, it looks a lot darker on TV now. It is what it is, but for the most part this movie looks excellent on 4k!

This 4k has a new featurette with director Jan de Bont talking about the updated look & sound of the movie, and there’s a lot of retrospective type of things for the movie which is fun to watch. Besides that new featurette, there’s some older bonus material that has been used for other editions.

Twister is a typical 90s Summer blockbuster that is still entertaining and still loads of fun. Having it on 4k, the movie looks just great and has a more updated tinted-green look for some scenes. Some people might be annoyed by that but I’m not. This is well worth the upgrade if you already own the movie.

Features:

The Legacy of Twister: Taken by the Wind.

Chasing the Storm: Twister Revisited

HBO First Look: The Making of Twister

Anatomy of a Twister

Van Halen “Humans Being” Music Video

Video:

Codec: HEVC / H.265

Resolution: Native 4K (2160p)

HDR: HDR10

Aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Audio:

English: Dolby Atmos

English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)

French: Dolby Digital 5.1 (640 kbps)

Spanish: Dolby Digital 2.0 (192 kbps)

Subtitles:

English SDH, French, French SDH, Spanish, Spanish SDH

Bottom Line: Still a memorable fun Summer blockbuster

Running Time: 113 mins

Rating: PG-13

Extras Rating:

Overall Rating: